T20 World Cup: Harry Brook, Jamie Overton Confident About England Bouncing Back

England arrived at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with form on their side. They had lost only one of their last 13 T20Is before this tournament. In this period, they won series against teams like the West Indies and South Africa at home, and whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 away from home.
Ahead of the tournament, The Quint had asked all-rounder Will Jacks about England’s preparation in the run-in to the competition. He told us:
I think we have been performing well over the last 12 months since Harry's become captain and we're very happy with that. It's been a progression, obviously myself personally I've changed my role so it's been a bit of a gradual thing and a build-up to this World Cup. What we did in the last few weeks in Sri Lanka is another stepping stone to that and we come into here full of confidence and belief which is obviously very important that we can go a long way in this tournament.Will Jacks
Yet, the tournament has not worked out in accordance with Harry Brook and Brendon McCullum. Against Nepal — a team that was competing in this tournament for only the third time — England nearly suffered what would have been an upset worthy of being mentioned for years, had it not been for one excellent last over, bowled by Sam Curran.
However, on Wednesday, 11 February, England’s weaknesses were laid bare, and in a manner they would not have preferred, or possibly predicted. West Indies, who had won lost 9 of their last 12 T20Is against England before yesterday, handed them a 30-run defeat.
We Can Take a Lot of Confidence From These Games: Harry Brook
Despite the result not going in their favour, England remain confident of flipping the script in their upcoming matches. Following the defeat to West Indies, Brook told The Quint:
I think we can take a lot of confidence from not only the Nepal game, but the last T20 series in Sri Lanka when they were both tight games. We can take a lot of confidence from them and in the depth with the batting that we have as well. We were stood up in the changing room and we still needed 50 off four overs and we still had faith. So I think we can take a lot of confidence going forward. Obviously, it didn't pay off today, but another day it would work.Harry Brook
Jamie Overton, who replaced Luke Wood in the England playing XI against the West Indies, and took two wickets, said that his team will keep their faith in the process. He told The Quint:
We have to just keep with the process. We have obviously been playing some good cricket. T20 is a format where if one side plays better than the other on the given day, they will come out on top. The West Indies played really well today. We just have to react to it and learn from it. We need to come back stronger in the next match against Scotland.Jamie Overton
Nothing Wrong With Jofra Archer: Jamie Overton
Arguably, England’s most worrying aspect from the first two matches is the form of Jofra Archer. He has conceded 90 runs in eight overs at an economy rate of 11.25 — second-highest among English bowlers — and has picked up only two wickets.
Both Overton and Brook, however, retain full faith in the express quick’s capabilities.
There is nothing wrong with Jofra Archer. Sometimes if you have pace on the ball on wickets like these, the ball goes flying. I'm sure he'll come back in the next few games and not go for many runs at all.Jamie Overton
Brook echoed:
Everybody knows how good Jof is. He'll bounce back for sure. He's bowling rapid and I'm sure he'll execute better in the coming games.Harry Brook