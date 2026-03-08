Bullied Kid, Estranged Student, Bradman of Bowling — The Jasprit Bumrah Story

“Aap surprised ho gaye, hai na?”

Kishore Trivedi asks the question with a wry smile — the kind that does not quite conceal the age behind it. Approaching eighty, he still arrives at the Royal Cricket Academy in Prahlad Nagar every day to train aspiring cricketers.

Trivedi has several identities. He is a former Saurashtra cricketer, whose debut wicket was of Sunil Gavaskar. He is also the father of former Rajasthan Royals cricketer, Siddharth Trivedi.