T20 World Cup: Ricky Martin, Sukhbir Singh & Falguni Pathak to Perform in Final

Global pop superstar Ricky Martin, alongside iconic Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh, will headline a spectacular Closing Ceremony at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Blending international star power with the vibrant energy of Indian music, the Ceremony will feature large-scale performances from the three world-renowned artists before co-hosts India take on New Zealand in what proves to be a thrilling conclusion to cricket’s biggest T20 event.