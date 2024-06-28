T20 World Cup: Rohit, Axar, Buttler – Who Said What After India Beat England?

While the narrative focused on a meeting of two cricketing giants, the match between India and England in Guyana’s Providence Stadium turned out to be a tremendously partisan contest, where the Indians flexed their muscles of superiority in all facets of the game.

Being asked to bat first, captain Rohit Sharma’s 39-ball 57 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 36-ball 47 helped India accumulate a total of 171/7, which, considering how tricky the wicket was, could be akin to 220 on a decent track.