T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, Marsh – Who Said What After India Beat Australia?

While India had won ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 five matches prior to meeting Australia in St Lucia on Monday, 24 June, the sixth victory was special. For, India had not only qualified for the semi-final with a 24-run victory over the Aussies, but did so as the group leaders, which gives them a direct entry into the final should rain play spoilsport on 27 June.

Moreover, with this victory, India are significantly diminished – if not obliterated – Australia’s semi-final hopes. Asked to bat first, the 2007 champions scored 205/5, courtesy of captain Rohit Sharma’s 41-ball 92. In response, Arshdeep Singh scalped a three-wicket haul as Australia were restricted to 181/7.

Let’s have a look at what everyone said after the match: