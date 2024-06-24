ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

T20 World Cup: Ecstatic Fans Applaud Rohit Sharma's 92-Run Knock Against Aus

Rohit hammered a 41-ball 92, featuring seven boundaries and eight massive sixes.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
2 min read
story-hero-img
Hindi Female

Team India captain Rohit Sharma came out swinging against Australia on Monday at St Lucia's Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in their final Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit hammered a 41-ball 92, featuring seven boundaries and eight massive sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 224.39.

Reaching his fifty in just 19 balls, Rohit became the fourth joint-fastest half-century scorer for India in T20Is. Additionally, he became the first player to hit 200 sixes in T20 internationals.

As the Indian skipper delivered a sensational performance, here's how jubilant fans on 'X' reacted:

