T20 World Cup: Ecstatic Fans Applaud Rohit Sharma's 92-Run Knock Against Aus

Team India captain Rohit Sharma came out swinging against Australia on Monday at St Lucia's Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in their final Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
Rohit hammered a 41-ball 92, featuring seven boundaries and eight massive sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 224.39.
Reaching his fifty in just 19 balls, Rohit became the fourth joint-fastest half-century scorer for India in T20Is. Additionally, he became the first player to hit 200 sixes in T20 internationals.
As the Indian skipper delivered a sensational performance, here's how jubilant fans on 'X' reacted:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
0