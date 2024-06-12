T20 World Cup: Surya Shines as Ind Qualify for Super 8 With 7-Wkt Win Over USA

After scores of 94* and 36*, Jones couldn't get going against India. He got away with a short ball that he top-edged for six off Siraj, but fell trying to pull Hardik as the ball skidded on quicker than he anticipated. It's Siraj who took the catch at fine leg to effect the dismissal. Shivam Dube, who bowled all of one over in IPL 2024, was given the ball and USA went after him immediately with eleven runs in the over.

Steven Taylor cut loose by walloping a 122kph half-tracker over deep midwicket. The USA were 42 for 3 after the halfway mark. Axar Patel was handed the ball ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and he got the dangerous Steven Taylor (24) off his second over, after conceding 12 runs in the over.