T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka End Campaign With Dominating 83-Run Win vs Netherlands

Mendis' departure for 46 off 29 balls did little to slow the Sri Lankan charge. But, De Silva's quick boundaries and Charith Asalanka's aggressive stroke play propelled Sri Lanka past the 100-run mark in the 13th over.

Even as Tim Pringle claimed de Silva's wicket in the 15th over, Sri Lanka kept pressing forward. Asalanka and Angelo Mathews added crucial runs, ensuring a strong finish.

Asalanka's departure for 46 off 21 balls in the 18th over paved the way for skipper Winindu Hasaranga and Mathews to pile on the runs, closing the innings at 201/6.

Mathews remained unbeaten on 30 off 15 balls, and Sri Lanka registered 201 for 6 in 20 overs – the joint-highest total of the tournament