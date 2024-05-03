T20 World Cup 2024: Shivam Dube Could Be India’s X-Factor

Ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad announcement, all-rounder Shivam Dube experienced a whirlwind of emotions. Anxious anticipation filled him with "butterflies" fluttering in his stomach and nights spent restlessly. Come 30 April, his anxieties were laid to rest as he received the news he had been fervently hoping for – inclusion in the 15-member Indian squad .

But what gave him the impression that he is in the running?

Dube's confidence in his selection began to take shape during the T20I series against Afghanistan in January. Being part of the playing XI made him realise that he was on the radar of the selectors for the T20 World Cup.