T20 World Cup: Rohit-Kohli Opening Pair? Axar or Jadeja? – The Big Questions

Not that parallels can be drawn on the thrill scale, considering how unexcitable the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has appeared so far for the batters, and how tempestuous the political pitch of the nation appears to be, but only a day since the conclusion of the electoral campaign, the commencement of the Indian cricket team’s 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will be put on display.

India’s journey will start with a match against Ireland, and considering the hosts, USA, and Canada are also placed in the same group, the inaugural champions are poised to dazzle their way into the Super 8.

That being said, there are a few key questions lingering around team selection prior to the first match. Let’s analyse what those are: