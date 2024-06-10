T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Latest Team Standings After IND vs PAK Match

T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table: India and Pakistan clashed in a nail biting match of T20 World Cup 2024 on 9 June 2024, which was won by India by 7 runs. Therefore, team India is now at position 1 in the Group A points table while as Pakistan team retains position 4. USA is now at second spot in the Group A T20 World Cup Points Table with 4 points while as after losing both matches played so far, Ireland is at the bottom of with zero points.
In Group B points table, Australia is at top with 4 points while as Oman is at bottom with zero points. In Group C points table, Afghanistan is at position 1 with 4 points and New Zealand is at position 4 with zero points. In Group D points table, South Africa is leading with 4 points and Sri Lanka is at bottom with zero points.
T20 World Cup Points Table is a real-time performance indicator for the teams. The standings table shows how many points each team has earned after every game. It also offers information on the total number of matches played, wins, loses, net run rate, no result, and more.
At the end of each T20 match, the winning team secures 2 points, while the losing team gets none. Let us check out the updated position of all teams in the T20 World Cup 2024 points table below.
T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table After IND vs PAK Match
Here is the latest and updated T20 World Cup Points Table 2024 after India vs Pakistan match on 9 June 2024. The game was won by India by 7 runs.
T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table (Group A)
|POS
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NET RR
|Points
|1
|INDIA
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.455
|4
|2
|USA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.626
|4
|3
|Canada
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-0.274
|2
|4
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.15
|0
|5
|Ireland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.712
|0
T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table (Group B)
|POS
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NET RR
|Points
|1
|AUSTRALIA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.875
|4
|2
|SCOTLAND
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.736
|3
|3
|NAMIBIA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-0.309
|2
|4
|ENGLAND
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.8
|1
|5
|OMAN
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.975
|0
T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table (Group C)
|POS
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NET RR
|POINTS
|1
|AFGHANISTAN
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5.225
|4
|2
|WEST INDIES
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3.574
|4
|3
|UGANDA
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-4.217
|2
|4
|PAPUA NEW GUINEA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.434
|0
|5
|NEW ZEALAND
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4.2
|0
T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table (Group D)
|POS
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NET RR
|Points
|1
|SOUTH AFRICA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0.789
|4
|2
|BANGLADESH
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.379
|2
|3
|NETHERLANDS
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.024
|2
|4
|NEPAL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.539
|0
|5
|SRI LANKA
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.777
|0
The T20 World Cup 2024 is hosted by USA and West Indies. It started from 2 June with an opening match between USA and Canada, and will conclude on 29 June 2024. A total of 20 teams are participating in the ongoing edition of T20 World Cup, and all these teams have been divided into four groups, including Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D.
Group A includes India, Pakistan, Canada, Ireland, and United States. Group B includes England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman. Group C has New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda. Group D has South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.
Check this space regularly for the latest updates on T20 World Cup Points Table and Standings 2024.
