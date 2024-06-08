T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan – Hardik Pandya's Chance at Redemption

As the cricketing calendar comes full circle, the electrifying clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan takes center stage once again, this time in the bustling metropolis of New York. The anticipation surrounding this epic showdown between two Asian giants is enough to captivate fans worldwide, but there's an added layer of excitement as all eyes turn to Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya for a myriad of compelling reasons.
Pandya has weathered a tough IPL season and faced significant criticism for his performance as an all-rounder, particularly upon his return to the Mumbai Indians, where he also replaced Rohit Sharma as captain. However, when he dons the national jersey and faces Pakistan, the 30-year-old has often risen to the occasion in past encounters.
“Standing in big games is very exciting for me. I find it extra special and Pakistan has been one team where I have been very fortunate, I have been able to do well in a lot of games. It all comes down to the vibe. Hold your breath, this is a request. This is not a fight, this is going to be history,” remarked Hardik ahead of the impending clash.
A Confident Hardik
As Team India takes the field on Sunday, 9 June, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, Hardik Pandya strides into the contest brimming with confidence. His recent performances speak volumes – a blazing 40 against Bangladesh in the warm-up game followed by a pivotal three-wicket haul against Ireland.
But it's not just recent form that fuels his confidence for this clash. Hardik boasts a formidable record against Pakistan in his T20I career, having showcased his prowess with the ball for the men in blue. With 11 wickets from six matches at an economy of 7.5, including a standout performance of 3/8, he has consistently been a valuable asset.
Emphasising the team's focused approach for the upcoming encounter, Hardik remarked:
India-Pakistan has always been very exciting, a lot of cheer and buzz, a lot of emotion and a lot of excitement but at the same time, I hope we will be disciplined in that game, one goal as a group is we go and kind of hunt. So, if we can do that, I think it will be one more nice day for us.Hardik Pandya
Heroics in Previous Ind-Pak Clashes
In what stands as India's most exhilarating T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan in 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, Hardik Pandya showcased his all-round brilliance. He not only secured a crucial three-wicket haul in the first innings but also played a pivotal role with the bat. Partnering with Virat Kohli, his knock of 40 off 37 deliveries proved instrumental in India's thrilling four-wicket triumph.
In their previous encounter during the 2022 Asia Cup, Hardik Pandya once again emerged as a game-changer for India, wielding both bat and ball to guide his team to a tense victory over Pakistan.
With the ball, he bowled with pace and aggression, exploiting the pitch's steep bounce to claim impressive figures of 3/25, restricting Pakistan to 147 runs. On a challenging pitch, India found themselves locked in a tight battle until Hardik's aggressive batting in the penultimate over, where he smashed three boundaries. Even in the final over, with six runs required off three balls, it was Hardik who delivered the decisive blow—a flat six over long-on, sealing the victory with a flourish as he finished with a blistering 33 runs off just 17 deliveries.
Reflecting back to 2016, during the inaugural T20 Asia Cup in Mirpur, Hardik Pandya's remarkable spell of 3/8 played a decisive role in dismantling Pakistan, who were bundled out for a meagre 83 runs. His stellar performance paved the way for India's convincing five-wicket victory.
While India's frontline pacers set the tone by rattling Pakistan's top-order, Pandya further destabilised them by dismissing the seasoned campaigner Shoaib Malik at a crucial juncture. Later, he swiftly accounted for tail-enders Mohammad Sami and Mohammad Amir on successive deliveries, ensuring Pakistan's collapse for a mere 83 runs.
With the stage now set for yet another enthralling encounter between India and Pakistan, the upcoming match presents an ideal opportunity for Hardik Pandya to silence his critics and redeem himself on the field.
