Pakistani Batter Shan Masood Taken to Hospital After Getting Hit on the Head

Pakistani batter Shan Masood was taken to the hospital after getting struck on the head on Friday, 21 October, according to reports. The incident happened during a training session of the Pakistani team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The 33-year-old batter was seen padded up in the videos of the incident, waiting for his turn to bat, whilst Mohammad Nawaz was batting at the nets. A shot from the all-rounder struck the side of Masood’s head, resulting in the batter collapsing on the field.