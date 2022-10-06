T20 WC: Dravid Hints Shami Could be Bumrah's Replacement, Subject to Fitness

Head coach Rahul Dravid has indicated that Mohammad Shami could replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the India squad for the T20 World Cup if the former is able to regain full fitness weeks after contracting COVID-19.

Shami, who was among the reserve pacers for the ICC event alongside Deepak Chahar, was forced to miss the six home games against Australia and South Africa after catching the virus.

The BCCI is yet to name Bumrah's replacement and after the conclusion of the series against the Proteas, Dravid hinted that Shami is the team's preferred choice though Chahar and Mohammad Siraj are also in the reckoning.