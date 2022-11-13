Dinesh Karthik Deserves To Be Celebrated for His Resilience and Renewal

Eighteen years is a long time, especially in sports. Uncertainty magnifies the distance and effort needed to navigate those choppy waters over a long journey. The experience can be exhausting, even for the best of athletes. To his credit, Dinesh Karthik does a great job keeping the strains invisible to the naked eye after wading through the unforgiving jungle of Indian cricket.

While it is easy to measure Karthik by the dismal lens of the T20 World Cup in Australia, it is a temptation that needs to be weathered. His journey through Indian cricket ought to be perceived instead through his triumphant passion that helped him prevail over personal and professional turbulence.

Battling past a shroud of doubt that sought to blur his aspirations, Karthik evolved to attain relevance through an unlikely renewal of his craft.