Suryakumar Yadav Retains 1st Place in T20I Batters' Rankings Despite Poor Form

The battle for the top spot of the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings continues to heat up, as Suryakumar Yadav maintained his number 1 position and Pakistan duo Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam get the chance to close in on the Indian batter at the head of proceedings.

While Suryakumar currently holds a commanding lead at the top of the T20I rankings for batters with 906 rating points, Rizwan placed second with 811 rating points.