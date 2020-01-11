Country in Turmoil: Sunil Gavaskar Speaks Out on Anti-CAA Protests

Taking a walk down memory lane, Gavaskar spoke highly of Lal Bahadur Shastri, stating that the former Prime Minister had stood tall when crisis engulfed the country back in 1965.

“India has overcome many crises’ in the past and it will overcome this one as well. Our minds go back to one such major crisis in 1965 when our neighbours invaded us and got a befitting reply,” he said.

“The leader of our nation then was a man whose leadership and quick decision-making made the invaders make a hasty retreat,” Gavaskar added. “Respected and revered late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri was that leader who stood tall. It was his decisiveness and quick thinking that helped our armed forces to stop the invaders.”