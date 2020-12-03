Stats: More Than Just Rankings, Trophy at Stake in India-Aus T20Is

They suffered a 13-run loss in the final ODI at Canberra but hosts Australia will be eyeing a win in the three-match T20I series against India – which begins in Canberra on Friday, 4 December – as an opportunity to reclaim their position at the top of the ICC T20I Rankings.

Australia were the top-ranked team in the ICC T20I rankings at the start of the week, but have now slipped to second place after England clinched the top position following their 3-0 series win over South Africa.

A series win against India will ensure Australia climb back to the perch of the rankings.