Records Broken in West Indies’ 8 Wicket Victory Over India

Shimron Hetmyer’s 139 along with Shai Hope’s 102* helped West Indies defeat India in the first ODI at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, 15 December.

Hetmyer and Shimron stitched together a mammoth 218-run partnership for the second wicket creating new records.

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant also changed some numbers in the record book.

Here is a look at some of the interesting numbers and statistics from the First ODI between India and West Indies: