Records Broken in West Indies’ 8 Wicket Victory Over India
Shimron Hetmyer’s 139 along with Shai Hope’s 102* helped West Indies defeat India in the first ODI at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, 15 December.
Hetmyer and Shimron stitched together a mammoth 218-run partnership for the second wicket creating new records.
Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant also changed some numbers in the record book.
Here is a look at some of the interesting numbers and statistics from the First ODI between India and West Indies:
Loading...
- India (287/8) have posted their highest total against the West Indies at Chepauk, Chennai, outstripping the 268 (twice) - on 27 January, 2007 and 20 March, 2011.
- Shreyas Iyer has posted three consecutive fifties in a row for the first time in ODIs - all against West Indies - 71 & 65 - both at Port of Spain in August this year and 70 at Chepauk on December 15.
- Iyer's fifth fifty in ODIs is his third against West Indies - his first two were against Sri Lanka - 88 at Mohali on December 13, 2017 and 65 at Visakhapatnam on December 17, 2017.
- Iyer is now averaging 50-plus in ODIs - his tally being 416 in eight innings at a strike rate of 100.24.
- Lokesh Rahul has been a mediocre performer in ODIs in the subcontinent - his tally being 144 in nine innings at an average of 16.00, including a fifty - 60 off 66 balls vs Afghanistan at Dubai (DSC) on 25 September, 2018.
- Three consecutive fourth wicket stands for India have been 100-plus in ODIs - 125 and 120 between Iyer and Kohli - both vs West Indies at Port of Spain in August 2019 and 114 between Iyer and Pant at Chepauk on December 15.
- Rishabh Pant (71) has registered his first fifty in ODIs. He is the first Indian wicketkeeper to record a fifty vs West Indies at Chepauk in ODIs.
- West Indies' eight-wicket triumph is their 28th in 56 matches against India in India (lost 27 and tied one).
- West Indies' 291 for two is their third highest successful chase against India (287 for eight) in ODIs - the highest being 291 for five in response to India's 290 for eight at Vadodara on November 18, 2002. They scored 289 for eight in response to India's 288 for seven at Visakhapatnam on November 24, 2013.
- Shimron Hetmyer (139) has registered his highest score in ODIs. His previous highest was 127 vs UAE at Harare on March 6, 2018.
- Hetmyer's second hundred against India is his fifth in ODIs. The 139 by him is his first century while chasing in this format.
- Hetmyer is averaging 48.33 in ODIs in India - his tally being 435 in nine innings, including two hundreds. He had narrowly missed scoring a century at Visakhapatnam on October 24, 2018.
- Hetmyer's fourth Man of the Match award in ODIs is his first against India.
- Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer were involved in a second wicket stand of 218 -West Indies' second highest for any wicket against India in ODIs next only to the 221 for the second wicket between Vivian Richards and Gordon Greenidge at Jamshedpur on December 7, 1983.
- The only other double century stand for any wicket for WI vs India remains the 200 (unbroken) for the first wicket between Stuart Williams and Shivnarine Chanderpaul at Bridgetown on May 3, 1997.
- Shai Hope has posted his eighth hundred in One Day Internationals. The said century is his second against India. He had registered an unbeaten 123 at Visakhapatnam on October 24, 2018.
- While posting the hundred (102 not out off 151 balls), Hope has recorded strike rate of 67.54 - his worst when he has registered a century in ODIs.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)