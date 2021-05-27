Spinners the Bone of Contention as India Gear for T20 World Cup

Chahal’s career graph can be split into two halves, the former plush with revs, rip and reward while the latter painting a sorry picture of fruitless drudgery and skyscraping economies, with the onset of 2019 being the tipping point.



Having erected his empire on the pillars of flight and deception, Chahal prized out 44 T20I wickets in the time frame between his debut in 2016 to 2019, the third-most during the period, in 27 innings at 18.88 and economy rate of 7.82. He often waged a lone war for Royal Challengers Bangalore, arresting 47 wickets in 40 innings at 23.3 and an economy rate of 7.69. The carrot was dangled mischievously as Chahal looped it up, inviting batsmen to take the aerial route only to witness them falling for the bait.



However, Chahal's efficacy went on a downward spiral from 2019 onwards. To put things into perspective, he managed a mere 18 T20I wickets in the last 21 innings at 41.7 and a baffling economy of 9.15. His wicket tally was confined to four wickets in seven games for RCB at 47.5 and an economy rate of 8.26.



It isn’t rocket science to fathom the crux behind Chahal’s plummeting returns as he has drifted away from his modus operandi of giving the ball plenty of air and is bowling at a much flatter trajectory instead. Let alone serving its purpose of run curtailment, the newfangled method has all but rendered Chahal ineffective as batsmen lick their lips at the sight of zipping pace and negligible turn, easy fodder to rotate strike and milk boundaries at will.