2017 Pakistani Commercial Featuring Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram Goes Viral

It is a well-known fact that Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram are two popular names from the world of cricket. Known for their fiery fast bowling, the two Pakistanis have terrorised batters across the world during their playing days.

Following retirement, the duo have often tried their hands across various platforms outside cricket, including commentary, and have also featured as panelists in TV shows.

However, the two fast bowlers have gripped the internet of late for a different reason.