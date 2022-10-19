2017 Pakistani Commercial Featuring Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram Goes Viral
A 2017 advertisement featuring the two Pakistani greats has once again garnered attention on social media.
It is a well-known fact that Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram are two popular names from the world of cricket. Known for their fiery fast bowling, the two Pakistanis have terrorised batters across the world during their playing days.
Following retirement, the duo have often tried their hands across various platforms outside cricket, including commentary, and have also featured as panelists in TV shows.
However, the two fast bowlers have gripped the internet of late for a different reason.
A hilarious 2017 advertisement featuring Akhtar and Wasim for Pakistani television show ‘Geo Khelo Pakistan’ has once garnered a lot of attention in Twitter and people could not help but respond.
The context of the advertisement released almost five years ago was based on the Pakistani Punjabi film 'Maula Jatt' released in 1979. Maula Jatt is one of the most iconic characters in Pakistani cinema.
The video featuring the two Pakistani greats has now once again gone viral on social media as a big budget remake of 1979 film, titled 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' was released earlier this month.
The video has created quite a buzz online, meaning the duo have pulled off their acting and comedy skills to perfection just as they once did with the ball during their cricketing heydays.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Akhtar and Wasim's commercial:
