Pacer Shabnam Shakil Added to India’s Squad for Series Against South Africa

Teenage fast-bowler Shabnam Shakil has been added to India’s squad for all three formats in the ongoing multi-format series against South Africa by the Women’s Selection Committee, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday. India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Hailing from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, right-arm fast-bowler Shabnam was a member of India's ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2023 in South Africa, where she appeared in two matches and got just one wicket.