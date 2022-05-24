Sehwag Reveals How Kumble Revived His Career, and Saved Harbhajan’s Too
Sehwag was going through a lean patch in his career and was dropped from the Indian Test team in 2007.
One of the greatest Test openers the country has ever produced, Virender Sehwag has revealed former skipper Anil Kumble's role in his return to the India Test team for the 2008 Australia tour and credited him for reviving his career.
Sehwag was going through a lean patch and despite a Test career average of almost 50 at an enviable 75-plus strike rate, the former Delhi batsman was dropped from the Indian Test team. He was out in the wilderness for a year and after playing his 52nd Test in January 2007, Sehwag played his 53rd in Australia in 2008.
"Suddenly, I realised I was not part of the Test side; it hurt," admits Sehwag on the upcoming episode of Home of Heroes on Sports18.
"I would have ended with 10,000-plus Test runs had I not been dropped for that period."
What followed in the fourth innings was a Test-match batting masterclass by Sehwag. Despite losing partners, Sehwag was in his zone. "I was focused on the striker's end; on the other end, I spoke to the umpire, humming my favourite songs. The pressure was gone," Sehwag says of the 151 that kept Australia away from winning the last Test.
After the tour, Kumble made Sehwag a promise. "As long as I am the Test team captain, you will not be dropped from the side," Sehwag remembers Kumble saying. "That's what a player yearns for the most, the confidence of his captain. I got that from Ganguly in my initial years and from Kumble later," Sehwag was quoted as saying in a release.
The Nawab of Najafgarh played seven Tests under Kumble averaging over 62 after the Australia tour. The Karnataka leg-spinner's stewardship brought out the best of Sehwag which included a career-best 319 against South Africa and unbeaten 201 against Sri Lanka.
Sehwag also claimed his best bowling figures in a Test of 5/104 in Kumble's last Test as a captain and player both.
Sehwag's reverence for Kumble is not only because he picked him for the tour but for how he handled the controversies that headlined the second Test in Sydney.
"If Anil Bhai had not been the captain, the tour would have discontinued, and probably Harbhajan Singh's career would have ended too," Sehwag said in the program.
