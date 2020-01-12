Seam-Bowling All-Rounder Ideal For Conditions in NZ: Sanjay Bangar
Snapshotclose
- India will play New Zealand in a two-match Test series, starting 21 February.
- Bangar backed all-rounder Vijay Shankar to be part of the squad for the two Tests against New Zealand.
- Hardik Pandya was pulled out of the India A team’s tour of New Zealand after he failed mandatory fitness tests in Mumbai.
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels a seam-bowling all-rounder will be ideal for the Indian Test team in New Zealand considering the favourable conditions there for those who can move the ball.
While he largely retained the squad that played against Bangladesh at home in November, Bangar backed all-rounder Vijay Shankar to be part of the squad for the two Tests.
Shankar was part of India's World Cup squad before an injury cut short his campaign last summer in the United Kingdom.
"If they go in with 17 players, then there is place for a reserve batsman and all-rounder. Now New Zealand conditions are ideal for seam-bowling all-rounders," Bangar said on 'ESPNcricinfo'.
"It will also give India a batting depth and a fifth bowling option,” he added.
The series is part of the World Test Championship and a series win will definitely brighten India's prospects of reaching the 2021 final.
For the reserve batsman, Bangar mentioned Prithvi Shaw's name, though the Mumbai player was pulled out of the India 'A' shadown tour owing to an injury he suffered during a Ranji Trophy game.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)