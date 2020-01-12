Seam-Bowling All-Rounder Ideal For Conditions in NZ: Sanjay Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels a seam-bowling all-rounder will be ideal for the Indian Test team in New Zealand considering the favourable conditions there for those who can move the ball.

While he largely retained the squad that played against Bangladesh at home in November, Bangar backed all-rounder Vijay Shankar to be part of the squad for the two Tests.

Shankar was part of India's World Cup squad before an injury cut short his campaign last summer in the United Kingdom.

"If they go in with 17 players, then there is place for a reserve batsman and all-rounder. Now New Zealand conditions are ideal for seam-bowling all-rounders," Bangar said on 'ESPNcricinfo'.