Dhoni is Like the Classic Hindi Film Mughal-E-Azam: Sandeep Patil

It amazes not only me, but all cricket pundits, that Dhoni is still maturing every day and every year, like a fine wine. The old Hindi proverb comes to mind: “Bandar buddha ho jata hain par gulati marna nahi chodhta” (monkeys grow old, but never stop their antics).

Just a year back, most ‘knowledgeable’ Indian cricket followers started doubting Dhoni’s ability to win matches – but their doubts suddenly disappeared as Dhoni once again emerged as the world’s leading match winner. And how can I forget seeing Dhoni and meeting him in person?

I have spoken of Dhoni umpteen times and I will continue to talk about him and his journey in years to come. One can write columns on MS Dhoni’s epic journey and with every game he plays, Dhoni gives us more and more to write about. For me, Dhoni is like the classic Hindi film Mughal-E-Azam – it never gets old, and you can watch it on repeat.