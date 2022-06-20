Sachin Tendulkar Praises Taapsee Pannu's Mithali Raj Biopic Trailer

One of Indian cricket’s biggest legends, Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for the trailer of Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu which was released on Monday.

In the movie, which takes you through the journey of Mithali Raj, the lead role is played by Taapsee Pannu.

The trailer has been praised by fans, the cricket fraternity and members of the film industry. Tendulkar also took to social media on Monday to praise the trailer.