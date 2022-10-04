SA20: Inaugural Edition of South Africa’s T20 League To Start On 10 January 2023

The inaugural edition of South Africa's first domestic franchise Twenty20 league SA20, is scheduled to start on 10 January, 2023. The league has six teams - MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, in the fray.

Though the league will be played in South Africa, it is important for Indians as all the franchises are owned by groups that also own teams in the IPL.

Each squad comprises 17 players, with a maximum of seven foreign stars.