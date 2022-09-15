MI Cape Town Name Simon Katich as Head Coach; Hashim Amla to Be Batting Coach

"I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart," he added.

"I'm thrilled to take up this assignment with MI Cape town. Big thanks to MI owners, management and my manager for facilitating this so smoothly. From everything they have planned it looks like it's going to be amazing platform that will attract our local talent," said Amla.

MI Cape Town has so far announced the signing of five players - Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.

The tournament is scheduled to be played from January to February.