At 35, Rohit Sharma’s Toughest Phase Starts Now

Over the next 18 months, Sharma will find out just why India’s captaincy is a crown of thorns. Sharma’s form will be the biggest driver in answering most of the queries. If he keeps up the form that saw him emerge as one of the top Test batters of 2021, Sharma would have answered at least two of the queries raging like fire. But if he does not, or rather if he continues to have a poor run of scores, Sharma will find it difficult to answer any of the queries.

Sharma’s form is tied to India’s performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup. If India does not go the distance, then public pressure will ensure that the 2023 World Cup will be a write off for him. This is where Sharma’s mental strength is going to be tested.

Now, Sharma is 35, and a year from now he will probably begin what is usually the evening of most cricketers. So the pressure is going to rise further for Sharma who has been thrust into the leadership role because Kohli decided to give it up.

Now, Kohli’s form is a whole different ball game altogether. No one really knows when he will get an international hundred the next time. No one knows how long Kohli will play T20 cricket at the international level. But everyone knows Sharma is going to be around for the foreseeable future in all three formats.

There is soon going to be a transition in the Test team, the ODI team is also going to witness a transition post next year’s World Cup, and if India do not win this year’s T20 World Cup, we can expect a few changes there as well.

So it is important for Indian cricket that Sharma stays in form, and more importantly, stays fit. We have seen him miss a lot of important Test matches in recent years. He missed out on the entire South African series after getting the ODI reins. He missed the Test series in New Zealand in 2020 with an injury, and then another injury kept him out of the initial part of the Australian tour. After much drama, Sharma finally reached Australia and witnessed history. But since then, a lot has changed for Sharma.

His stardom notwithstanding, he will realise in the coming months how unforgiving the Indian public can be to captains who do not deliver an ICC trophy. Kapil Dev, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid are some of the recent Indian captains who did not deliver titles and had to unceremoniously give up captaincy in all formats. In the case of Sharma, he is in a modern era where he can choose to exit the formats that he is not comfortable with.

One format in which he may want to reconsider his captaincy position in the coming months could well be the Test match. India does not play much Test cricket in the coming 12 months – just a one-off Test in England, which is anyways a continuation of last year’s series, and a two-Test series in Bangladesh is scheduled for later in the year.