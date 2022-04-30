Hit It Out of the Park Like Always: Twitter Celebrates Rohit Sharma's Birthday
Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians will play against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has not been in the best of form, but on 30 April, as he turns a year older, he will hope to be able to turn that around when they play the Rajasthan Royals in the second game on Saturday.
Rohit’s Mumbai Indians have not won a game yet and will be hoping to register their first points as soon as they can.
Sachin Tendulkar, who celebrated his 49th birthday on April 24, tweeted, "Wish you a happy birthday Rohit. Have a great year ahead," while Lucknow Super Giants skipper and India vice-captain KL Rahul shared an image of him shaking hands with Sharma during an IPL game and tweeted, "Birthday greetings to the hitman. Wishing you the best Ro @ImRo45."
From the BCCI to former India skipper Virat Kohli, a number of people took Twitter to bestow wishes on Rohit on his special day. Kohli took to his Instagram account to wish his teammate on his birthday, posting a story.
Kohli wrote, “Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma, God Bless.”
So far in the IPL this season, Rohit has been out of form and has not had the support from the other batters too. He’s scored only 153 runs from his 8 games with no half century yet. His highest score so far in the IPL is 41.
After the IPL, Rohit’s attention will turn to the Indian team who will be eyeing a trophy at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this year before the 2023 ODI World Cup next year in India. The 35-year-old is also the most successful skipper in the IPL, as the Mumbai Indians side have won five titles under his leadership.
Mumbai Indians are currently last on the 10-team IPL table and have yet to win a game this season. They will play Rajasthan Royals in an evening game at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.