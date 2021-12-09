Rohit Sharma the New Boss, Virat Kohli Cut to Size & Rahane a Sorry Figure

Now with two power centres in the Indian squad, the board becomes all powerful again. Earlier, we have had a powerful captain and a powerful BCCI president. For perhaps the first time we could have a weakened power structure in the Indian cricket squad, but a powerful board. This was very much the playbook of the BCCI in the late 1980s. It is making a grand comeback in Indian cricket after nearly three decades.

What is jarring is not the change to make Sharma as the ODI and T20I captain, alongside the Test vice-captain, but the way in which the whole change has been handled publicly. Just how can you dismiss the work done by one of your most successful ODI captains in just one sentence is simply baffling. It just underscores just how power equations work within the board.

The selectors obviously have had a role in the decision, but the bigger work was probably by the BCCI in the way Kohli was given the boot. After all, back in September 2021, Kohli in his resignation was keen to continue as the Test and ODI captain. This has been a botched-up job.

For Sharma, though, it is a moment to celebrate in the way he has been nominated as the new prima donna of Indian cricket. In just 11 months, he has gone from being a bone of contention to being the man who is in every possible leadership role. His biggest test will obviously be the two World Cups – T20 and ODI – coming up in the next couple of years. Indian cricket fans care two hoots about the results in Test cricket, either home or away. The only results that matter to Indian cricket followers are the performance of their side in white ball ICC events. So, the pressure on Sharma is just about to increase.

What this means for Kohli is that his periods of leading Indian cricket are going to get further reduced. After the South Africa series, there is a series against Sri Lanka at home, followed by a one-off Test in England. Then there is a long break before India plays Bangladesh (away) and Australia (home) in the 2022-23 season. This means much like the Test specialists, Kohli the captain will make limited appearances in the coming months, since he has also quit the IPL leadership role.