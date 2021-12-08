BCCI Selection Committee Appoints Rohit Sharma India's ODI & T20 Captain
Rohit Sharma has been made India's new ODI and T20I captain.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced that the men's Selection Committee has appointed Rohit Sharma India's ODI and T20I captain going forward.
The press release was sent on Wednesday evening, also announcing India's Test squad for the upcoming series in South Africa. Virat Kohli, who had stepped down from the T20I captaincy a few months back, remains the Test captain while Rohit has been promoted to the role of his deputy.
Squad For Test Series
The 3-match Test series against South Africa starts on 26 December and will be part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.
While Rohit has replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain, Rahane has retained his spot in the 18-man squad.
The press release also added that Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and Rahul Chahar were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation.
India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.
Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.
