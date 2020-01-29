Rohit Sharma Gives Credit to Shami For Win Against NZ in Hamilton

It was Mohammed Shami's last over that won India the third T20I in the Super Over and not his back-to-back sixes, feels Rohit Sharma.

Shami came up with a classic last over just when it looked like Kane Williamson (95) would take the Kiwis home with a batting master-class as they needed nine off six balls. Shami removed both Williamson and the experienced Ross Taylor to tie the game.