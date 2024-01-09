Rohit and Virat Are a Must in the 2024 T20 World Cup Squad, Says Kris Srikkanth

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated T20 World Cup, former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth has weighed in on the potential participation of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, emphasising their likely inclusion in the squad.

The dynamic duo, absent from the shortest format since the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal, has been called up for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan, sparking both anticipation and confusion.

Srikkanth expressed confidence in Rohit Sharma's return, citing his desire to bounce back after the ODI World Cup final loss to Australia. The 36-year-old's hunger for redemption and his impressive World Cup performances make him a formidable candidate for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.