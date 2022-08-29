‘It Was a Good Call’: Uthappa on India’s Decision to Promote Jadeja to No 4

He shared stands of 36 with Suryakumar Yadav and 52 with Hardik Pandya for fourth and fifth wickets respectively. Jadeja's presence at the crease meant that Pakistan couldn't complete the quota of overs of their left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who bowled the final over and castled Jadeja too.

But by then, India were well on their way to chase down 148 and did so with two balls to spare.

"Nobody I think saw that (Jadeja at No. 4) coming. It was a good call. It was a good move. Something that no one really foresaw. I actually quite like that decision," said Uthappa on ESPN Cricinfo's T20 Time Out show after the match ended.

"Going for a bit of Pakistan's perspective, in hindsight, they could have bowled that one over of the left-arm spinner (Nawaz) in the first six, because they had two right-handers (batting) and it was the right time."