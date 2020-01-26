Rishabh Pant Has to Silence His Critics Himself: Kapil Dev

In recent times, Rishabh Pant has drawn a lot of flak for his inconsistency in the field, however, former India skipper Kapil Dev feels no one but Pant himself can silence his critics.

Speaking at a promotional event on Saturday, the legendary India all-rounder said: "He (Pant) is very talented and he cannot blame anybody. He has to look after his own career. The only way for him is to keep on getting runs and prove everybody wrong."