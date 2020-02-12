Record Six Women Match-Officials Appointed for ICC Women’s T20 WC
Nitin Memon is the lone Indian in the ICC's list of umpires for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, where an unprecedented six women will be in the match officials team for the tournament.
As announced earlier, India's GS Lakshmi will become the first woman match referee at a global ICC event. Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Claire Polosak, Sue Redfern and Jacqueline Williams are the women umpires named for the eight-team competition.
Williams will stand along with Shaun George in the high-profile tournament opener between Australia and India on 21 February, soon after becoming the first woman to officiate as a third umpire in a men's international cricket match, the ICC said in a release on Wednesday.
The fixture will also have Lakshmi officiate two months after becoming the first female match referee in a men's ODI.
Emirates ICC Elite Panel Match Referee Chris Broad will be the senior-most match official at the event with Steve Bernard also a match referee. The other umpires at the tournament will be Gregory Brathwaite, Chris Brown, Ahsan Raza, Langton Rusere and Alex Wharf.
The appointments for the semi-finals will be announced at the end of the league stage and those for the final will be finalised after the semi-finals.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )