Ravindra Jadeja Announces Retirement From T20Is After Winning T20 World Cup

Left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said he is retiring from T20Is after winning the Men's T20 World Cup title at the Kensington Oval on Saturday. Jadeja was a member of the playing eleven when India beat South Africa by seven runs to win its second T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa by seven runs.
He now follows Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli into retiring from T20Is after achieving elusive trophy glory in Barbados, where India became the first team to win the title as an unbeaten side.
Jadeja had missed the 2022 edition of the tournament due to a knee injury, and wrote on Instagram he will continue representing the country in ODIs and Tests.
With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats . Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind. Ravindrasinh Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja
Since his debut in 2009 against Sri Lanka, Jadeja has featured in 74 T20Is for India, scoring 515 runs at an average of 21.45 and a strike rate of 127.16. He has also taken 28 catches in the field. With the ball, he has claimed 54 wickets at an average of 29.85 and a strike rate of 7.13.
