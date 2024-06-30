Ravindra Jadeja Announces Retirement From T20Is After Winning T20 World Cup

Left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said he is retiring from T20Is after winning the Men's T20 World Cup title at the Kensington Oval on Saturday. Jadeja was a member of the playing eleven when India beat South Africa by seven runs to win its second T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa by seven runs.

He now follows Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli into retiring from T20Is after achieving elusive trophy glory in Barbados, where India became the first team to win the title as an unbeaten side.