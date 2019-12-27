Ranji: Kambli Questions Mumbai Selection After Loss to Railways

Former India opener Vinod Kambli has criticised the Mumbai cricket team after they suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against Railways at Wankhede stadium in the third round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

On Monday, Mumbai - despite having Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur in their Playing XI - suffered their first-ever 10-wicket loss in Ranji Trophy.

Kambli expressed his disappointment that a full team including Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube did not play the match and suffered a humiliating loss.