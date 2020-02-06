Ranji Trophy: Suryakumar Scores Hundred, Mumbai Take Lead of 212

In Delhi, the home side trail by 186 runs with six wickets in hand against Gujarat in a Group A clash. Anuj Rawat top-scored with 133 as Delhi looked to consolidate their position.

At Jamshedpur, Jharkhand trail by 266 runs with 10 wickets remaining against Chhattisgarh who had posted a mammoth 559 in the first essay. In reply, Jharkhand were all out for 242 and then were 51/0 at close of Day 3.

Bengal require another 135 runs with 6 wickets remaining to script a win in Jaipur against Rajasthan and were 185/4 at stumps on the third day. Openers Koushik Ghosh (64) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (62) scored half centuries to give them a solid start before Rituraj Singh snared three wickets to keep the match.