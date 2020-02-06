Ranji Trophy: Suryakumar Scores Hundred, Mumbai Take Lead of 212
Suryakumar Yadav's hundred helped Mumbai take a 212-run lead against Saurashtra at stumps on Day 3 in a Ranji Trophy clash on Thursday, 6 February.
In-form Suryakumar smashed a six followed by a four and raced to his 14th first-class hundred, off just 108 balls, as Mumbai kept alive their hopes of making it to the knockouts.
Suryakumar's scintillating knock came to an end when he failed to connect a reverse sweep against Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and was trapped lbw.
Meanwhile, captain Parvez Rasool bagged a match haul of 12/73 as Jammu and Kashmir thrashed Tripura by 329 runs.
Apart from his exploits with the ball, Rasool also hit 17 and 56 with the bat to help his side gain six points.
Set an improbable 449 to win, Tripura were skittled out for 119, with Rasool finishing with 5/28.
In another tie, Tamil Nadu won by an innings and 57 runs against Baroda.
In Delhi, the home side trail by 186 runs with six wickets in hand against Gujarat in a Group A clash. Anuj Rawat top-scored with 133 as Delhi looked to consolidate their position.
At Jamshedpur, Jharkhand trail by 266 runs with 10 wickets remaining against Chhattisgarh who had posted a mammoth 559 in the first essay. In reply, Jharkhand were all out for 242 and then were 51/0 at close of Day 3.
Bengal require another 135 runs with 6 wickets remaining to script a win in Jaipur against Rajasthan and were 185/4 at stumps on the third day. Openers Koushik Ghosh (64) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (62) scored half centuries to give them a solid start before Rituraj Singh snared three wickets to keep the match.
At Shimoga, Madhya Pradesh trail by 115 runs with 6 wickets remaining in the 1st innings against Karnataka. They were 311/4 at stumps on Day 3.
Apart from Bawne, Ruturaj Gaikwad (129) and Naushad Shaikh (100) also struck hundreds while Rahul Tripathi smashed a 48-ball 65. At close of play, Odisha were 24/0, trailing Maharashtra by 226 runs.
