From Maidan Prodigy to Mumbai’s Latest Hero, Sarfaraz Saga Goes On

When one joins a list that comprises Vijay Merchant, Sunil Gavaskar, Ajit Wadekar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Wasim Jaffer and Rohit Sharma owing to one’s batting, there can be little scepticism about one’s ability with the willow.

However, even if one had some, 22-year-old Sarfaraz Khan ensured that it’s nipped in the bud on Monday, 27 January, with a stellar double hundred. This, a week after his gritty knock against Uttar Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy game helped him to become the seventh batsman to slam a first-class triple hundred for Mumbai, was just icing on the cake.

For Mumbaikars though, Sarfaraz slamming tons at will isn’t an unusual scenario; not even a triple hundred.