Felt Like I Could Change Course of the Game: Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan, whose maiden triple ton helped Mumbai take the first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh, believed that he was the kind of player who could change the course of the game.

Despite suffering from fever two nights ago, Sarfaraz scored an unbeaten 301, which propelled Mumbai to go past Uttar Pradesh's first-innings mammoth score of 625/8 declared and take three points on the last day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game.

"I wasn't going to come out to bat. I wasn't well for the last two-three days. But I felt that I was the kind of player who could change the game if I remained in the middle. So I came out and played for the team,” Sarfaraz said.