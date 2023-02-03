Hanuma Vihari Braves Pain, Bats Single-Handed With Fractured Forearm

Captain of Andhra, Hanuma Vihari showcased an exemplary display of commitment and perseverance, as he braved excruciating pain to bat single-handed in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarter-final match against Madhya Pradesh.

After being asked to bat first, Andhra lost their two openers, CR Gnaneshwar and Abhishek Reddy inside the first 16 overs. The onus was then on Vihari, who was going along well and batting on 16, when a vicious bouncer by speedster Avesh Khan caught him off-guard.