Rahul Dravid Not Keen On Extending Contract, VVS Laxman To Take Over - Sources

#RahulDravid's coaching tenure expired following ICC World Cup 2023.

Cricket
Head coach of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), VVS Laxman, is expected to succeed Rahul Dravid, who is not keen on extending his tenure with the Indian men's cricket team, according to NDTV. 

According to sources, Dravid has chosen not to continue leading the Indian team as head coach after his contract expired at the end of the ODI World Cup last week. 

Additionally, sources confirmed that Laxman, former Indian batter, will likely take on the position of head coach.

Meanwhile, Laxman has been appointed as the official head coach for the five-match Twenty20 International series against Australia.

After India's campaign ended prematurely in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in 2021, Dravid—who had previously led the NCA—was named head coach of the team.

India under Dravid's leadership advanced to the finals of both the ODI World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship, but both times the team was defeated by Australia. They lost to eventual winners England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup last year.

But with Dravid leading the way, India captured the Asia Cup earlier this year.

