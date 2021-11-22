R Ashwin Always Gives Chances for Wickets in Middle Phase: Rohit Sharma
R Ashwin was rested for the third T20 against New Zealand in Kolkata.
As India, led by Rohit Sharma, won the T20I series against New Zealand, at a canter, ace spinner R Ashwin has been one of the stars in his comeback in the shortest format after four years. In the 5 games that he has played since coming back into the fold, Ashwin has picked 9 wickets.
Speaking after the third T20I in Kolkata, captain Rohit said Ashwin is an attacking option for the team.
“He (Ashwin) is always an attacking option for his captain. When you have someone like him in the squad, it always gives you the opportunity to take wickets in the middle, and we understand how important that middle phase is. That’s where you need to put the brakes on run-rate and try keep taking wickets. Ashwin provides that in the middle, along with Axar (Patel),” Rohit said at the post-match press conference after a 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand.
Ashwin did not play against Pakistan and New Zealand, the matches India lost at the 2021 T20 World Cup, and was able to make it back into the squad after the injury to Washington Sundar. Ashwin was rested for the Kolkata T20, which was a dead rubber.
“It’s been a great comeback for him. Ever since he played in Dubai (at the T20 World Cup) and till now… He is a quality bowler, we all know that. And now the way he has come back and bowled in Dubai and the two games here, it shows the quality that he has,” Rohit said.
Ashwin is part of the Test squad for the series against New Zealand, which begins on 25 November in Kanpur after which the teams play the second Test in Mumbai.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.