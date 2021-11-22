R Ashwin Always Gives Chances for Wickets in Middle Phase: Rohit Sharma

“He (Ashwin) is always an attacking option for his captain. When you have someone like him in the squad, it always gives you the opportunity to take wickets in the middle, and we understand how important that middle phase is. That’s where you need to put the brakes on run-rate and try keep taking wickets. Ashwin provides that in the middle, along with Axar (Patel),” Rohit said at the post-match press conference after a 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand.

Ashwin did not play against Pakistan and New Zealand, the matches India lost at the 2021 T20 World Cup, and was able to make it back into the squad after the injury to Washington Sundar. Ashwin was rested for the Kolkata T20, which was a dead rubber.