We Know Each Other Well: Rohit Sharma on His Battle With Trent Boult

We (Boult and I) played a lot of cricket together and he knows my weakness and I know his strength, it's a good fight between the two," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.



Rohit was in great touch before getting out by Boult on a slower-ball bouncer. He tried to hit the slower bouncer too hard over the short fine-leg fielder but was not able to clear Rachin Ravindra who was stationed perfectly.



The India skipper revealed how Kiwi pacer outwitted him with the slower-ball bouncer, something that they discussed during their time at Mumbai Indians.



"When I captain him I always tell him to bluff, and that's exactly what he did. He put the mid-wicket back and put the fine leg up and I knew he was gonna bowl a bouncer and I was just trying to put it over the fielder but unfortunately there wasn't much pace on the ball," he said.