Questions Team India Needs to Answer After the Wellington Debacle

“I can’t see any other Indian team in the last 15-20 years that has had the same run overseas in such a short time,” Ravi Shastri quipped, shortly after India were thrashed 1-4 in a Test series in England. The remark was met with memes and trolls, but India went on to beat Australia in Australia later that year as Shastri and Co shut the mouths of critics.

The fact that two Australian giants – Steven Smith and David Warner – were absent from the series didn’t taint India’s remarkable achievement, but it would be far-fetched to assume that India’s overseas woes are a thing of the past, as the 10-wicket loss against New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington showed.

With the next Test in Christchurch less than week away, India can’t afford to waste time and need to regroup immediately to maintain their top spot in the World Test Championship.

Here’s a look at the pertinent questions India might need to answer before the Christchurch Test: