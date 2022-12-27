India-born Cricketer Pushkar Sharma Ready To Represent 'Adopted' Country Kenya

Pushkar Dreams of Playing for Kenya in the T20 World Cup

While doing so, he made a long-lasting impression on fans and cricket experts watching the competition. As part of the championship-winning Nakuru Leopards team in the recently concluded Dafabet Africa Cricket Premier League (ACPL Kenya T20), Pushkar scored 228 runs at a strike rate of 115 and took 5 wickets at an economy of under 7, including 3 in the final match against Thika Hippos in Mombasa on 21st December 2022.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa "A" Qualifier is an important phase in qualifying for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States. With his impressive performance, Pushkar is likely to play a huge role in the regional final to realise the Kenyan dream of playing the T20 World Cup.