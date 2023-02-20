4 Accused of Allegedly Manhandling Prithvi Shaw Sent to Judicial Custody: Report

Four individuals accused in the case of alleged manhandling of Indian cricketer, Prithvi Shaw, were sent to judicial custody by an Andheri court on Monday, 20 February, according to reports in PTI. Denying the police’s remand plea, the court ordered a 14-day judicial custody for the accused.

What Was the Incident?

On 15 February, Shaw was caught in a scuffle outside Hotel Sahara Star in Santacruz. For reportedly denying selfie requests by fans, the 23-year-old was allegedly manhandled, whilst the windshield of his was also attacked with a baseball bat.