4 Accused of Allegedly Manhandling Prithvi Shaw Sent to Judicial Custody: Report
Prithvi Shaw was allegedly manhandled by a group of eight outside a Santacruz hotel on 15 February.
Four individuals accused in the case of alleged manhandling of Indian cricketer, Prithvi Shaw, were sent to judicial custody by an Andheri court on Monday, 20 February, according to reports in PTI. Denying the police’s remand plea, the court ordered a 14-day judicial custody for the accused.
What Was the Incident?
On 15 February, Shaw was caught in a scuffle outside Hotel Sahara Star in Santacruz. For reportedly denying selfie requests by fans, the 23-year-old was allegedly manhandled, whilst the windshield of his was also attacked with a baseball bat.
A group of eight were taken into police custody by the Oshiwara police station for the incident, which included Instagram influencer and Bhojpuri actress, Sapna Gill.
The accused were produced before a magistrate court on Monday, wherein police sought a remand extension, stating they need to recover the baseball bat and the damaged vehicle. The plea, however, was not accepted as the court ordered a 14-day judicial custody.
Accused Booked Under Five IPC Sections
Gill and the other accused were booked under five sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 384 (extortion), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievance in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
Following the court’s order, the actress has filed a bail plea before a Magistrate Court, claiming that accusations launched against her are false and baseless.
