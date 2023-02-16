ADVERTISEMENT

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Allegedly Attacked by Fans for Refusing Selfie Requests

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Prithvi Shaw and his friends had stepped out of a hotel.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
In a shocking incident, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked, and the car he was travelling in with friends was struck with baseball bats by some fans who insisted on taking selfies with them here late on Wednesday, 15 February, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by the friends of Shaw, 23, the Oshiwara police on Thursday registered a case against at least eight accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to unlawful assembly, intent to harm with weapons, etc, an official said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Shaw and friends, including Ashish Yadav, stepped out after having dinner at a suburban five-star hotel near the Mumbai Airport.

Just then, they were accosted by some purported fans who asked for selfies with Shaw and he obliged them, but a couple of them insisted on a second selfie which he refused, saying he wanted privacy with his friends.

Enraged at the denial, the so-called fans allegedly pounded and shattered his friend's car's windshield with a baseball bat and tried to chase Shaw with the weapon.

Police Intervention Helped Pacify Enraged Fans

In a viral video of the incident posted by some bystanders, the celeb cricketer can be seen wrestling with a young woman fan wielding a baseball bat ostensibly to assault him as he tries to save himself.

As Shaw and his group drove off, the fans followed them in their vehicle and both the cars stopped near a police check-post before the matters seemed to calm down.

